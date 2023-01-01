Menu
2016 Buick Regal

108,214 KM

Details Description Features

$19,489

+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Regal

2016 Buick Regal

2016 Buick Regal

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

108,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631582
  • Stock #: 5364X
  • VIN: 2G4GK5EX4G9159899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5364X
  • Mileage 108,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Premium Leather Seats Heated seats, Power Seays, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Automatic Headlights, Heated and Power Door Mirrors.



Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...



We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.



Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
