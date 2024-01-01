Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qMRYoC47/U3/T5NDn0+4E5lsHHrekSu0 target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING</strong>: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div></div></div>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,024 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1729095176
  2. 1729095176
  3. 1729095176
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,024KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6GR357438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,024 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 


CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT


 
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CREW CAB 4X4|REARVIEW CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS for sale in Welland, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CREW CAB 4X4|REARVIEW CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS 243,094 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE|HEATED SEATS|REARVIEW CAMERA|APPLE&ANDROID for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE|HEATED SEATS|REARVIEW CAMERA|APPLE&ANDROID 94,234 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED|HEATED SEATS|REARVIEW CAMERA|APPLE for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED|HEATED SEATS|REARVIEW CAMERA|APPLE 94,711 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan