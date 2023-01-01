Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford C-MAX

129,039 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2016 Ford C-MAX

2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10075560
  2. 10075560
  3. 10075560
  4. 10075560
  5. 10075560
  6. 10075560
  7. 10075560
  8. 10075560
  9. 10075560
  10. 10075560
  11. 10075560
  12. 10075560
  13. 10075560
  14. 10075560
  15. 10075560
  16. 10075560
  17. 10075560
  18. 10075560
  19. 10075560
  20. 10075560
  21. 10075560
  22. 10075560
  23. 10075560
  24. 10075560
  25. 10075560
  26. 10075560
  27. 10075560
  28. 10075560
  29. 10075560
  30. 10075560
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075560
  • Stock #: P8417AAX
  • VIN: 1FADP5BU3GL111618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2016 Ford C-MAX Hybr...
 129,039 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma
6,540 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 77,913 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory