One of the best selling vehicles in the world, the full-size 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck's subtle style updates, upgraded trim levels, plenty of cab and bed options and a superior engine and handling are all trademarks of the iconic Ford F-150 truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Welland.



The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 167512 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

voltmeter

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Front wheel independent suspension

