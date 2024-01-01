Menu
2016 Honda Fit

39,500 KM

Details Features

$19,999

$19,999 + tax & licensing
2016 Honda Fit

EX

2016 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H76GM109157

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Honda Fit