2016 Lexus IS 350

98,564 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Lexus IS 350

2016 Lexus IS 350

2016 Lexus IS 350

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522557
  • Stock #: 5546
  • VIN: JTHCE1D28G5010870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5546
  • Mileage 98,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

