2016 Lexus RX 350

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT

CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.</span></span></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & <strong>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong> ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>NO DEALERS PLEASE </strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ODSP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> CTC </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BANKRUPTCY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PROPOSAL </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> REPOSSESSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PENSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>– </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>CASH INCOME </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> OSAP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 9 SIN NUMBER </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NO CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NEW CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS </strong>– ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES </strong></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</span></div></div></div>

2016 Lexus RX 350

183,687 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Shadow Auto

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,687KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA9GC049087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2016 Lexus RX 350