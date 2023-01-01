Menu
2016 Nissan Titan

110,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Nissan Titan

2016 Nissan Titan

XD S Diesel

2016 Nissan Titan

XD S Diesel

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

110,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903851
  • Stock #: P8344A
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F4XGN504295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P8344A
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! Cummins Turbo Diesel 5.0L V8! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Block Heater, Transmission Temperature Gauge, Automatic High-Beam Headlights, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

