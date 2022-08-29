Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

78,214 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package Navigation | Memory Seats | Power Moonroof

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package Navigation | Memory Seats | Power Moonroof

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9271651
  • Stock #: 5282
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC4G3347375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282
  • Mileage 78,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

3.6R Limited 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V AWD CVT

12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7" High-Relief Design.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outback's high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

