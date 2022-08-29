$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-788-2200
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Package Navigation | Memory Seats | Power Moonroof
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9271651
- Stock #: 5282
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC4G3347375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
3.6R Limited 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V AWD CVT
12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7" High-Relief Design.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outback's high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
