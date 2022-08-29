2016 Subaru Outback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 2 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9271651

9271651 Stock #: 5282

5282 VIN: 4S4BSFNC4G3347375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5282

Mileage 78,214 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.