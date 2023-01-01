Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

84,417 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794683
  • Stock #: 5393J
  • VIN: JF1VA1A69G9805745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5393J
  • Mileage 84,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

