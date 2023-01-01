$CALL+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2016 Subaru WRX
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
84,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9794683
- Stock #: 5393J
- VIN: JF1VA1A69G9805745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5393J
- Mileage 84,417 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3