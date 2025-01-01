Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

113,515 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

S

12925343

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE8GC627806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6360A
  • Mileage 113,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$16,999

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2016 Toyota Corolla