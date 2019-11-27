Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels!



Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Welland.



The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 50682 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT6HGD27600.





Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Navigation

Navigation System

Adjustable Pedals

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

Blind Spot Monitoring

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Pedal memory

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

3.16 Axle Ratio

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

Bumpers: body-colour

Roof rack: rails only

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

3rd row seats: split-bench

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Premium audio system: Sony

Exterior parking camera rear

12 Speakers

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS

Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning

Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony

