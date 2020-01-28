607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9
905-732-3673
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen, Power Windows!
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Welland.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 56,018 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Our Platinum is the top of the line trim in the Explorer family. It's distinctive look makes it easily recognised by other Explorer drivers aspiring to have this model. The Platinum has a unique look on the exterior with upgrades that include a chrome accents and unique to the Platinum - 20 inch bright machined faced wheels. Inside, the Platinum upgrade are easily identifiable with Platinum embossed Nirvana leather cooled bucket seats. It has most of the same upgrades as the sport with a few exceptions. The Platinum comes with the following standard features: a power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering column, SYNC 3 that includes enhanced voice recognition communications and an 8 LCD touch screen w/swiping capabilities plus it also comes with lane keeping assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Sync, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT4HGA00692.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9