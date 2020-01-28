Sunroof, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen, Power Windows!



Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!



7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Welland.



The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 56,018 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Our Platinum is the top of the line trim in the Explorer family. It's distinctive look makes it easily recognised by other Explorer drivers aspiring to have this model. The Platinum has a unique look on the exterior with upgrades that include a chrome accents and unique to the Platinum - 20 inch bright machined faced wheels. Inside, the Platinum upgrade are easily identifiable with Platinum embossed Nirvana leather cooled bucket seats. It has most of the same upgrades as the sport with a few exceptions. The Platinum comes with the following standard features: a power sunroof, power tilt/telescoping steering column, SYNC 3 that includes enhanced voice recognition communications and an 8 LCD touch screen w/swiping capabilities plus it also comes with lane keeping assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Sync, Air Conditioning, Touch Screen, Power Windows.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT4HGA00692.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Windows Sunroof

Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Adjustable Pedals

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Sync

Touch Screen

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Genuine wood dashboard insert

Genuine wood door panel insert

Pedal memory

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

3.16 Axle Ratio

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Lane departure warning system

Roof rack: rails only

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

3rd row seats: split-bench

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Premium audio system: Sony

Auto high-beam headlights

Exterior parking camera rear

12 Speakers

Distance-Pacing Cruise Control

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

NIRVANA LEATHER HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS

Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning

Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony

Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Face

