Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

71,132 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10605324
  2. 10605324
  3. 10605324
  4. 10605324
  5. 10605324
  6. 10605324
  7. 10605324
  8. 10605324
  9. 10605324
  10. 10605324
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605324
  • Stock #: 5560
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU308276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 34,873 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry HY...
 96,565 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S
 97,586 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory