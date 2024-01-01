Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

151,940 KM

Details Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

11954463

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA49HU493188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

