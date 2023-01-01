2017 Kia Forte

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 7 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10494987

10494987 Stock #: 5541A

5541A VIN: 3KPFK4A73HE021063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.