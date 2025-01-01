Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

125,728 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

LX

12946439

2017 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,728KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC8H7195653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
2017 Kia Sportage