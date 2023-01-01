Menu
2017 Lexus RC 350

53,709 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544823
  • Stock #: R8589BX
  • VIN: JTHSE5BC8H5008052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R8589BX
  • Mileage 53,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

