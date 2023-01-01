2017 Lexus RC 350

$41,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 7 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10544823

10544823 Stock #: R8589BX

R8589BX VIN: JTHSE5BC8H5008052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # R8589BX

Mileage 53,709 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.