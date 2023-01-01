Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GX | FWD | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS | PROX KEY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GX | FWD | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS | PROX KEY

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1684853425
  2. 1684853447
  3. 1684853423
  4. 1684853447
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981170
  • Stock #: 146432
  • VIN: JM3KFABL1H0146432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 146432
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101

 


**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****

 


**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**
**ALL CARS SANITIZED**
**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**

PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.


CARFAX REPORT:

CLICK FOR CARFAX

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shadow Auto

2019 Ford GT GT | FA...
 113,364 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra...
 27,676 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 72,431 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory