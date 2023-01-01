$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Shadow Auto
905-327-3968
2017 Mazda CX-5
2017 Mazda CX-5
GX | FWD | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS | PROX KEY
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9981170
- Stock #: 146432
- VIN: JM3KFABL1H0146432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 146432
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****
**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**
**ALL CARS SANITIZED**
**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**
PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shadow Auto
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8