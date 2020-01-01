Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - Bluetooth

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - Bluetooth

Location

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,729KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4503846
  • Stock #: 3359
  • VIN: JA32V2FW8HU600897
Exterior Colour
Alloy Silver Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Welland.

This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 83729 kms. It's alloy silver metallic in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Lancer's trim level is ES. This Lancer ES is an outstanding value. It comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system, Bluetooth connnectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise control, automatic climate control, deluxe fabric seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php




At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Premium fabric seating surfaces
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • 1st row LCD monitors: 1
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Radio: 140W AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Display Audio

