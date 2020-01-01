607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9
905-732-3673
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!
For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Welland.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 83729 kms. It's alloy silver metallic in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Lancer's trim level is ES. This Lancer ES is an outstanding value. It comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system, Bluetooth connnectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise control, automatic climate control, deluxe fabric seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php
At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9