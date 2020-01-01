Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Welland.



This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 83729 kms. It's alloy silver metallic in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Lancer's trim level is ES. This Lancer ES is an outstanding value. It comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system, Bluetooth connnectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise control, automatic climate control, deluxe fabric seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

4 Speakers

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat

Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Premium fabric seating surfaces

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

1st row LCD monitors: 1

Exterior parking camera rear

Radio: 140W AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Display Audio

