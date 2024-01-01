2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT

CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS. WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>NO DEALERS PLEASE </strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ODSP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> CTC </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BANKRUPTCY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PROPOSAL </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> REPOSSESSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PENSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>– </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>CASH INCOME </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> OSAP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 9 SIN NUMBER </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NO CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NEW CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS </strong>– ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES </strong></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</span></div></div></div>

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

178,296 KM

Details Description Features

$12,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE LIMITED|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|RREARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE LIMITED|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|RREARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW1HZ610132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 610132
  • Mileage 178,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2017 Mitsubishi RVR