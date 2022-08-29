$25,624+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-788-2200
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SV Power Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,624
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275824
- Stock #: 8206A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW030934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
SV 2.0L DOHC FWD CVT with Xtronic
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Reviews:
* The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.