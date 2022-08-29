Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

56,214 KM

Details Description Features

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

SV Power Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

SV Power Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275824
  • Stock #: 8206A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW030934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

SV 2.0L DOHC FWD CVT with Xtronic

17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

