2017 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CARFAX REPORT:</strong></p><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kbj6i3BQPNJwy4jebeZQ%2BDxvJgOsw5s3>CARFAX REPORT</a></p><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -<strong>NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY</strong>- </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>TEXT US ANYTIME! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS</strong> – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED </span></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>100%</span></span></strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> - <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES-</strong></span></div></div></div></div>

2017 Nissan Rogue

147,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

S| AWD| CLEAN |LADY DRIVEN | HONDA | TOYOTA |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S| AWD| CLEAN |LADY DRIVEN | HONDA | TOYOTA |

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1706814092
  2. 1706814093
  3. 1706814093
  4. 1706814093
  5. 1706814092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5HC840830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***


CARFAX REPORT:


CARFAX REPORT


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S| AWD| CLEAN |LADY DRIVEN | HONDA | TOYOTA | for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S| AWD| CLEAN |LADY DRIVEN | HONDA | TOYOTA | 147,500 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS|AUTOMATIC| WELL MAINTAINED |RUNS GREAT for sale in Welland, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS|AUTOMATIC| WELL MAINTAINED |RUNS GREAT 387,500 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX|V6|AWD|PREMIUIM|7 PASSENGER| HYUNDAI|HONDA| for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX|V6|AWD|PREMIUIM|7 PASSENGER| HYUNDAI|HONDA| 160,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue