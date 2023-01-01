Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

78,421 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10023567
  2. 10023567
  3. 10023567
  4. 10023567
  5. 10023567
  6. 10023567
  7. 10023567
  8. 10023567
  9. 10023567
  10. 10023567
  11. 10023567
  12. 10023567
  13. 10023567
  14. 10023567
  15. 10023567
  16. 10023567
  17. 10023567
  18. 10023567
  19. 10023567
  20. 10023567
  21. 10023567
  22. 10023567
  23. 10023567
  24. 10023567
  25. 10023567
  26. 10023567
  27. 10023567
  28. 10023567
  29. 10023567
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023567
  • Stock #: P8407A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5434703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! NO ACCIDENTS! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Power Moon Roof, Rear View Camera, Front Fog Lights,Transmission Temperature Gauge, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Toyota Highland...
 60,315 KM
$42,499 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 81,768 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra S
 57,116 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory