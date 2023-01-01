$42,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-788-2200
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10023567
- Stock #: P8407A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5434703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 78,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! NO ACCIDENTS! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Power Moon Roof, Rear View Camera, Front Fog Lights,Transmission Temperature Gauge, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...
We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.
Visit or call us today to see for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.