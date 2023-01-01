Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

127,294 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

127,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701314
  • Stock #: 5372XRJ
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK4HU402352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Premium Cloth Seats Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Automatic Headligths, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.



Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection.



We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.



Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

