Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Corolla

77,307 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
11922869

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC899345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5939A
  • Mileage 77,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Welland, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 1,461 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 79,179 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR Midnight Edition for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SR Midnight Edition 47,634 KM $24,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla