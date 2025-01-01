$28,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Used
82,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH5HS508467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 82,932 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Toyota Highlander