2017 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,989 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9161074

9161074 Stock #: 5234

5234 VIN: 2T3ZFREV4HW386055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.