2017 Toyota RAV4

140,587 KM

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

LE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | IIHS Safety Pick

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9161074
  • Stock #: 5234
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4HW386055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI FWD 6-Speed Automatic

Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bumpers: body-colour, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

