2017 Toyota RAV4
LE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | IIHS Safety Pick
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
46,547KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9161083
- Stock #: 5241
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV8HW404458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,547 KM
Vehicle Description
LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI FWD 6-Speed Automatic
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
