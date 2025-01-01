Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

141,937 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
12344025

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
141,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC5HS862241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Toyota Sienna