2017 Toyota Tundra

136,294 KM

$37,518

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 Parking Camera | Heated Seats | 4x4

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 Parking Camera | Heated Seats | 4x4

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,518

+ taxes & licensing

136,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9161059
  • Stock #: 5227
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F14HX660763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 4WD 6-Speed Automatic

4WD, Fc20, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Stereo, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Most Tundra owners report a positive experience, with ride comfort, performance, a solid and robust feel, and easy-to-use features being praised commonly. Power output from the larger V8 engine is said to be pleasing and potent, though owners of models with the smaller V8 tend to report that it's a decent performer too. A relatively quiet and comfortable ride is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

