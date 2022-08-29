$36,535+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 Parking Camera | Heated Seats | 4x4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9161062
- Stock #: 5228
- VIN: 5TFUY5F1XHX638878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,097 KM
Vehicle Description
SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
4WD, Fc20, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Stereo, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/ Wheel Locks.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Most Tundra owners report a positive experience, with ride comfort, performance, a solid and robust feel, and easy-to-use features being praised commonly. Power output from the larger V8 engine is said to be pleasing and potent, though owners of models with the smaller V8 tend to report that it's a decent performer too. A relatively quiet and comfortable ride is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
