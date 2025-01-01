Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Buick Regal

57,512 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Essence

Watch This Vehicle
12428661

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Essence

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 12428661
  2. 12428661
  3. 12428661
  4. 12428661
  5. 12428661
  6. 12428661
  7. 12428661
  8. 12428661
  9. 12428661
  10. 12428661
  11. 12428661
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,512KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W04GR6SX7J1140828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 95,304 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 70,899 KM $41,599 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Welland, ON
2018 Toyota Camry LE 44,439 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Regal