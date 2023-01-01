Menu
2018 Ford F-150

117,320 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082889
  • Stock #: P8352A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1JFA67480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

