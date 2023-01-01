$35,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10082889

10082889 Stock #: P8352A

P8352A VIN: 1FTEW1EG1JFA67480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 117,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.