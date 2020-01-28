Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,089KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542798
  • Stock #: 3367
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E56JFC68418
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Welland.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,089 kms. It's oxford white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E56JFC68418.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php




At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • Rear View Camera
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Sync
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: chrome
  • 7 Speakers
  • Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • SiriusXM
  • Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
  • SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System

