A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Welland.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,089 kms. It's oxford white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

Rear View Camera

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Sync

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Front wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: chrome

7 Speakers

Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

SiriusXM

Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite

SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System

