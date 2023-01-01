$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit 250
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
79,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9547726
- Stock #: 5344A
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM8JKB53931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 79,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
