2018 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Used
114,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F8XJH007580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # S9377A
- Mileage 114,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
