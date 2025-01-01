Menu
2018 Honda Civic

114,124 KM

Details Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

EX

12499498

2018 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F8XJH007580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S9377A
  • Mileage 114,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Honda Civic