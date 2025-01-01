Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

42,333 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Toyota Camry

LE

12380148

2018 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,333KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK4JU548543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-788-XXXX

905-788-2200

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota Camry