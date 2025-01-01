$29,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B21HK0JU501507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # S9308A
- Mileage 88,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Toyota Camry