2018 Toyota Corolla

59,750 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

59,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKARJE0JJ575310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5593
  • Mileage 59,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-788-XXXX

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota Corolla