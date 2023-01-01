Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

62,597 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9458140
  • Stock #: 5339
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC095775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5339
  • Mileage 62,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

