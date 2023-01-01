$20,999+ tax & licensing
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota Corolla
CE
79,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9925076
- Stock #: P8359A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC062992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3