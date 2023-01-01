$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
88,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10522569
- Stock #: P8577AX
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW495895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,498 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3