2018 Toyota RAV4

111,078 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

12058255

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV6JW700733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-XXXX

905-788-2200

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota RAV4