2018 Toyota RAV4

62,545 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited One Owner Local Trade

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited One Owner Local Trade

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5794938
  • Stock #: 7325A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV9JW698369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,545 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


New Price!

Recent Arrival!


Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD 6-Speed Automatic

AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, RAV4 Limited Grade, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle



6 Month 10,000Km Extended Powertrain Warranty / Roadside Assistance



$0 Deductible



Warranty honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the US



Complimentary 1st Oil & Filter Change **(6 Months or 8,000kms)



Extensive 160 point inspection by Toyota Factory Trained technicians, including provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Additional Benefits



Factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



7 Day Money Back Guarantee



Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.







SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

