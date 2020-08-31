2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
6 Month 10,000Km Extended Powertrain Warranty / Roadside Assistance
$0 Deductible
Warranty honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the US
Extensive 160 point inspection by Toyota Factory Trained technicians, including provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Additional Benefits
Factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CarFax report
Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
7 Day Money Back Guarantee
Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
