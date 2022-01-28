$CALL+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
33,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8255102
- Stock #: 5030X
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV6JW406277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,918 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3