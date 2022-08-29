$32,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,989
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
SE Navigation | Power Moonroof | Parking Camera
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,989
+ taxes & licensing
76,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9161080
- Stock #: 5237
- VIN: 2T3JFREV3JW711622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,798 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD 6-Speed Automatic
AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3