2018 Toyota RAV4

76,798 KM

Details Description Features

$32,989

+ tax & licensing
$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE Navigation | Power Moonroof | Parking Camera

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE Navigation | Power Moonroof | Parking Camera

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

76,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9161080
  • Stock #: 5237
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV3JW711622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

SE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD 6-Speed Automatic

AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Wheel Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

