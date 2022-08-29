Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

28,218 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9275827
  2. 9275827
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275827
  • Stock #: 5283
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1JW818981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,218 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

