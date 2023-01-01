Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

57,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547729
  • Stock #: 5350
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV4JW408533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

