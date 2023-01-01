2018 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547732

9547732 Stock #: 5351

5351 VIN: 2T3ZFREV0JW495439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,279 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.